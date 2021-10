Court In Netherlands Rules To Return Collection Of Scythian Gold To Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam (the Netherlands), which held hearings on the merits of the case on the ownership of the collection of the Scythian Gold, decided to return the exhibits of the Crimea - the Golden Island in the Black Sea exhibition to Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The long-awaited victory (of Ukraine) in the court of Amsterdam! Scythian Gold will return to Ukraine," the head of state wrote.

The President thanked the court for the fair decision, and the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy for the result.

"We always return ours. First, we will return the Scythian Gold, and then Crimea," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, 2016, the Amsterdam District Court ruled to return to Ukraine all the exhibits of Crimean museums that were exhibited in the Netherlands as part of the Scythian Gold exhibition.

In August 2017, museums in the annexed Crimea filed an appeal.

The subject of the dispute is a collection of 565 items provided to the Allard Pierson Archaeological Museum in Amsterdam for display on February 6 - May 28, 2014 as part of the Crimea - the Golden Island in the Black Sea exhibition.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia, the Netherlands, despite the guarantees provided earlier, declared that it was impossible to return the collection to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine, citing possible claims from Crimean museums.

In 2019, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal postponed the decision to return the collection of the Scythian Gold to Ukraine for 2020.

