6 Regions Correspond To "Red" Level Of Epidemic Danger - Health Ministry

As of Monday, October 25, six regions correspond to the "red" level of epidemic danger.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kherson regions correspond to the "red" level of epidemic danger.

At the same time, Vinnytsia, Zakarpattia, Kirovohrad, Poltava regions correspond to the "yellow" level of epidemic danger.

All other regions correspond to the "orange" level of epidemic danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies has classified Rivne and Mykolaiv regions to the "red" zone of epidemic danger from October 26.

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies classified Sumy region as a "red" zone of epidemic danger since October 23.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources