Policemen and firefighters walk through damaged shophouses following a gas explosion in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua.

Three people were killed and 47 others injured after an explosion in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning province, according to local authorities. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

The blast took place at around 8:20 at a restaurant in Taiyuannan Street in Heping District. It caused damages to the nearby buildings and impacted a bus, said the district publicity department.

The injured people have been sent for medical treatment and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

More than 100 firefighters were sent to the scene.

The explosion also caused power outages to some 15,000 households nearby and the local power supply company has been working to restore electricity in the area.

