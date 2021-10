The ongoing 23rd China Mining Conference and Exhibition in north China's Tianjin Municipality released a global evaluation report on the reserves of lithium, cobalt, nickel, tin and potassium mineral resources. This was reported by the Xinhua News Agency.

The document is the first professional report independently undertaken by Chinese research institutions based on the global mineral reserves data system.

The global mineral resources strategic research center of the China Geological Survey collected data from 3,168 mining projects worldwide to reflect the reserves and distribution of mineral resources.

As of 2020, the global reserves of lithium (lithium carbonate), cobalt, nickel, tin and sylvite (potassium chloride) were estimated at 128 million tonnes, 6.68 million tonnes, 90.63 million tonnes, 3.27 million tonnes and 12.9 billion tonnes, respectively, according to the report.

In 2020 alone, the world consumed approximately 170,000 tonnes of cobalt and 380,000 tonnes of tin, suggesting a relative shortage of the two resources.

The research center plans to complete a dynamic evaluation of the world's 40 major mineral resources in the next five years.

