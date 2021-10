The Ukrzaliznytsia joint stock company has opened COVID-19 vaccination points at three more stations.

Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrzaliznytsia opens vaccination centers against COVID-19 at three more large railway stations in Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and Uzhhorod," the statement reads.

According to the statement, from October 23, it is also planned to deploy a vaccination point at the railway station in Ivano-Frankivsk.

It is also noted that at 10 railway stations, express testing points for COVID-19 operate around the clock: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Mukachevo, Kryvyi Rih, Vinnytsia and Poltava (Poltava-Kyivska station).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 21, Ukrzaliznytsia deployed vaccination and express testing points for COVID-19 at the largest railway stations.

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced the need for vaccination or PCR test for drivers and passengers of air, rail and road transport of interregional communication in regions with "yellow", "orange" or "red" level of epidemic danger from October 21.

