Ukraine And Moldova To Hold Meeting Of Joint Intergovernmental Trade And Economic Commission In November

Ukraine and Moldova intend to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Trade and Economic Commission in Chisinau in November.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a press conference following a meeting with Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nikolae Popescu in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to take a comprehensive look at our trade relations, eliminate problems and open up new opportunities, we agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Trade and Economic Commission in Chisinau in November," Kuleba said.

The minister noted that Ukraine and Moldova are now actually "restoring" bilateral relations, largely thanks to the dialogue between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu.

It is noted that this is Popescu's first visit to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita signed a protocol on amendments to the free trade agreement.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources