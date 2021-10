Vdoma App Will No Longer Track Geolocation And 72 Hours After Installation Will Be Deactivated - Health Minist

The Vdoma application, which citizens unvaccinated against coronavirus must install when crossing the state border, will no longer track geolocation, and will be deactivated 72 hours after installation.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"When crossing the state border, unvaccinated citizens must install the Vdoma application. At the same time, the digital service itself partially changes its purpose - the application will no longer track geolocation, and after 72 hours it will be deactivated," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the government approved the relevant changes today, amending resolution No. 1236 "On the establishment of quarantine and the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemic measures in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Ukraine."

According to the updated text of the document, Ukrainians who return from abroad and foreigners arriving in Ukraine, and do not have a certificate of vaccination, are obliged to show the activated application Vdoma to the border guard officer, otherwise, citizens of Ukraine will be sent for a 14-day observation, and foreigners will be denied entry to the territory of Ukraine.

It is noted that for registration in the Vdoma application or on the official portal, the following data must be specified:

1) last name, first name, patronymic (if any) of the person;

2) series and/or number of the passport;

3) a place of self-isolation determined by a person;

4) means of communication (phone number)

"Within 72 hours, the result of a PCR test or an antigen test made in laboratories of Ukraine verified by the Ministry of Health should be added to the abovementioned data. If any of the tests show a negative result, the Vdoma application can be deleted. In case of a positive result, you should act according to the developed recommendations, that is, call your family doctor," the statement reads.

At the same time, if a person for some reason did not make test after crossing the border, after 72 hours the application is deactivated, and the information is automatically transferred to law enforcement agencies, which will further conduct a random check on stay in the place of self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Ministry of Health said that under the action of the "green" level of epidemic danger, Ukrainians do not need to make PCR tests for coronavirus or self-isolate upon returning from abroad.

