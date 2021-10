The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) did not reveal any signs of illicit enrichment and conflicts of interest for Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

This is evidenced by the results of a full check of the declaration of the Prosecutor General for 2020, Ukrainian News Agency.

Based on the results of the audit, NACP did not find any signs of unfounded assets, and the accuracy of the assessment of the declared assets corresponds to the data obtained from available sources.

At the same time, according to the conclusion, NACP found two inaccuracies in the data of the declaration.

The first concerned the inaccuracy of entering the rights to marks for goods and services of the Foreign Students Service Center Peregrin and the Peregrin Foreign Students Service Center.

Venediktova explained that she had declared only one object of intellectual property, since on the same day the same names of marks for goods and services in Ukrainian and English, which in fact relate to the same object, were registered.

The second inaccuracy concerned the fact that Venediktova indicated that she was a member of the public organization Foundation for Medical Law and Bioethics, although the organization itself claims that Venediktova suspended her membership on July 31, 2019.

"The presence of a conflict of interest has not been established. No signs of illegal enrichment have been identified. No signs of unfounded assets have been found," the NACP said in its conclusion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venediktova declared a Porsche Cayenne car, USD 20,000 and UAH 0.6 million in cash for 2020.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources