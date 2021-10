Macao's gaming industry revenue in September surged 165.9% year on year, the special administrative region's (SAR) gaming industry watchdog said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Macao's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said in its latest report that the gaming revenue was 5.879 billion patacas (about $733 million) in September, an increase of 165.9% year on year.

The accumulated revenue in the first nine months of this year reached 67.787 billion patacas (about $8.45 billion), up 75.6%year on year.

The SAR has been hit by a new round of COVID-19 epidemic near the end of September. The neighboring Guangdong Province in the Chinese mainland has required those entering Guangdong from Macao to be quarantined for 14 days.

