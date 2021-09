Cabinet Proposes Rada Increase Funding For Anti-Corruption Court By 36.1% To UAH 510.2 Million In 2022

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada increase funding for the High Anti-Corruption Court by 36.1% or UAH 135.4 million to UAH 510,244,500 in 2022.

This is stated in the bill No. 6000, submitted to the parliament on September 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, UAH 318.3 million are proposed to be allocated for the administration of justice in court and UAH 191,900 - for the administration of justice by the Court of Appeals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada adopt the 2022 state budget with revenues of UAH 1,267.4 billion, expenditures of UAH 1,441.9 billion and a deficit of 3.5% of GDP.

