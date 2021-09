Interior Ministry Asks Cabinet To Allocate Over UAH 0.5 Billion For Maintenance Of Afghani Refugees

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine has asked the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to allocate over UAH 0.5 billion for the maintenance of Afghani refugees in Ukraine.

That follows from a letter of Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi addressed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The letter mentions that the cost of overhauls at the establishments to accommodate the refugees at is about UAH 100 million.

Besides, up to 100 personnel will be required.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs states that the maintenance of refugees will take UAH 264 million a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, none of the Afghani citizens evacuated from Kabul to Ukraine has received refugee status or additional protection.

The State Migration Service is ready to accept considerable number of migrants from Afghanistan.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources