Ukraine's Ambassador To U.S. Markarova Calls On Rada Not To Ask Congress For Major Non-NATO Ally Status

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has called on the Members of the Verkhovna Rada not to support the appeal to the U.S. Congress with a request to grant the status of the Major Non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally.

This is evidenced by her post on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Dear colleagues - MPs, I very much ask both the initiators of this meeting, and those who will consider it tomorrow, to pay attention to the following: MNNA (Major Non-NATO Ally) - a status for countries that do not plan or cannot, for political or geographical reasons, join NATO. This is definitely not about us," she wrote.

The ambassador recalled that Ukraine had made a decision and enshrined NATO membership as its goal in the Constitution.

She also stressed that in NATO Ukraine has the status of an enhanced opportunities partner.

In turn, she noted that the U.S. is a strategic partner of Ukraine, which not only actively helps it develop its capabilities, including by providing money and defense weapons, including lethal ones, but also with which a framework agreement on the strategic foundations of defense partnership was signed, which is designed to bring cooperation to a new level.

Markarova summed up that Ukraine needs support from parliament in promoting reforms and voting for laws that will actively move forward towards NATO.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, at an extraordinary plenary meeting, the Rada will consider a draft resolution on an appeal to the U.S. Congress on granting Ukraine the status of the Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States of America (MNNA).

