PrivatBank Will Temporarily Suspend Operation Of ATMs, Terminals And Application On Night Of September 4

On September 4, from 01:00 a.m. to 06:00 a.m., some PrivatBank services will be unavailable due to processing optimization.

The press service of the bank announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that card transactions, Privat24 for individuals and businesses, LiqPay, as well as a network of ATMs, terminals and POS terminals will temporarily not work.

Also, the bank asked, if necessary, cash at night, to worry about this in advance.

Starting from 07:00 a.m. on September 4, the bank's card service, Privat24 and the self-service network will operate as usual.

Last year, PrivatBank's processing center set a new national record, processing more than 1,000 customer transactions per second, that is, up to 60,000 transactions per minute.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers, at the suggestion of the National Bank and PrivatBank shareholders, decided to nationalize the financial institution.

The state, represented by the Ministry of Finance, received 100% in the capital of PrivatBank.

