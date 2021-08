Gas Price In Europe Up 14% To USD 597.6 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

From August 20 to 27, the gas price in Europe increased by 13.97% or USD 73.5 per 1,000 cubic meters to USD 597.6 per 1,000 cubic meters.

This is evidenced by the results of trading on the TTF hub on the ICE Futures exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, on August 20, the gas price began to increase, and on August 24, it increased to USD 562.25 per 1,000 cubic meters.

At the same time, on August 25, the gas price continued to grow, and on August 27, it increased to USD 597.6 per 1,000 cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, GTS Operator of Ukraine states that Gazprom artificially reduces gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Europe.

In turn, Gazprom declares its readiness to maintain gas transit through the territory of Ukraine after 2024.

Also, the board chairperson of Naftogaz, Yurii Vitrenko, states that Ukraine will continue to insist on the need for sanctions against the operator of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream-2.

