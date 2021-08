Rada Will Hold Extraordinary Meeting On August 23 At 4 P.M.

On August 23 at 4 p.m., the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold an extraordinary meeting.

The respective order was posted on Facebook by Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov's press-secretary, Olha Tunii, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The MPs will consider draft resolution 5775 on addressing international partners to facilitate international cooperation within the Crimean Platform to counteract Russia’s aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Holos party faction Yaroslav Yurchyshyn states that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Razumkov to convene an extraordinary meeting to vote for the bill on large state emblem.

