Gas Price At Dutch TTF Gas Hub Increases By 8% To USD 557.29 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

The cost of natural gas at the Dutch TTF gas hub under a day-ahead contract reached USD 557.29 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is up 8% over August 6 (USD 515.9 per 1,000 cubic meters).

This is evidenced by the results of trading on the Powernext/EEX exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, on August 7, the gas price started to go down and on August 8 it fell to USD 524.3 per 1,000 cubic meters.

On August 9, the gas price made USD 532.47 per 1,000 cubic meters, however, on August 10, the price began to grow and on August 11, it reached USD 557.29 per 1,000 cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, the cost of natural gas at the Dutch TTF gas hub under a day-ahead contract rose by 6.6% to USD 515.9 per 1,000 cubic meters.

