On August 9, the executive committee of the Ukrainian Football Association (UFA) was unable to appoint the head coach of the Ukrainian national football team and instructed the administration to negotiate with potential candidates.

The press service of the UFA announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

On August 9, a meeting of the executive committee of the UFA took place, its participants considered a number of working issues, among which was the question of the coaching staff of the national team.

The members of the executive committee discussed the results of the five-year work of the previous coaching staff, as well as possible candidates for the position of the head coach of the national team.

Following the discussion, the members of the executive committee of the UFA instructed the administration of the UFA and the committee of the national teams of the UFA to negotiate with potential candidates for the position of head coach of the national team of Ukraine and inform the executive committee of their results by August 12.

Also at the meeting of the executive committee, the regulations for the competitions of the Children's and Youth Football League of Ukraine for the season 2021/2022 were approved, a decision was made to hold a match for the Super Cup of Ukraine in Futsal on August 20, and the regulations of the All-Ukrainian football competitions among women's clubs and regulations of UFA on the status and transfer of football players were approved..

The next meeting of the executive committee of the UFA will be held on August 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UFA President Andrii Pavelko is confident that a Ukrainian will become the head coach of the Ukrainian national football team.

According to him, the favorite is the former coach of Dynamo (Kyiv) and Ferencvarosi (Hungary) Serhii Rebrov.

