The weighted average price of electricity in the day-ahead market (DAM) in the United Energy System (UES) of Ukraine as of August 2 increased by 63.5% or UAH 995 per MWh to UAH 2,562 per MWh compared to July 26.

This is evidenced by the data of the Market Operator state enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market within the Burshtyn Energy Island increased by 1.3% or UAH 21 per MWh to UAH 1,663 per MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) increased the maximum price of electricity in the daytime on the day-ahead market and the intraday market by 50.6% or UAH 1,344 per MWh to UAH 4,000 per MWh, at night - by 60.8% or UAH 756 per MWh to UAH 2,000 per MWh.

