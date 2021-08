The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food states that since the launch of the land market, since July 1, 3,277 land transactions have been made.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As of today, 3,277 land transactions have been concluded in Ukraine,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, as of August 2, 4,848 applications for connection to the State Land Cadastre system were received from notaries, 4,268 of them were approved, 18 were in the queue for consideration, 562 were refused.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre states that the connection of notaries to the service system for the execution of contracts for the sale of agricultural land is carried out in a regular mode.

Earlier, a number of media outlets published information that notaries were unable to connect to the system, and thus the launch of the land market was being slowed down.

On July 1, the law on the opening of the land market came into force.

