Centrenergo’s Loss Up 19.9% To UAH 591.2 Million, Revenue Down 37.6% To UAH 5.8 Billion In H1

In the first half of 2021, the Centrenergo energy generating company’s net loss rose by 19.9% to UAH 591.19 million.

That follows from the financial reporting of the company for the first half of 2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in the first half of 2021, Centrenergo cut its net revenue by 37.6% or UAH 3.475 billion year over year to UAH 5.773 billion.

Besides, the company boosted its gross loss by 34.8% to UAH 337.59 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the Centrenergo state power generating company received a net profit of UAH 61.15 million against the net loss of UAH 1.979 billion in 2019.

During this period, the company increased its net revenues by 36% or UAH 5.45 billion to UAH 20.583 billion.

At that, in 2020, Centrenergo received UAH 65.47 million in gross profit against UAH 831.55 million in gross loss in 2019.

In 2019, Centrenergo incurred a net loss of UAH 1.98 billion.

Centrenergo operates the Vuhlehirska (Donetsk region), Trypilska (Kyiv region), and Zmiivska (Kharkiv region) thermoelectric power plants, which have a combined capacity of 7.66 GW and account for about 14% of Ukraine's total installed capacity.

Installed at the company's thermoelectric power plants are 23 power units with capacities ranging from 175 to 800 MW, of which 18 units are powered by coal and five are designed to be powered by gas/oil.

The state owns 78.289% of the power generating company through the State Property Fund.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources