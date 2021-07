First Deputy Interior Minister Yarovyi Receives UAH 525,500 In Cash Aid Before Dismissal

First Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Serhii Yarovyi, who was dismissed by the Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday, declared a one-time financial aid in the amount of UAH 525,500 the day before.

This is evidenced by data on significant changes in his property status, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He received financial aid on July 14, and on July 16 reported this by submitting a declaration.

On Wednesday, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, according to Member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksii Honcharenko, by the decision of the government Yarovyi was dismissed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada dismissed Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and appointed Denys Monastyrskyi as Minister.

