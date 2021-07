Serhii Pereloma, acting director general of Ukrtransgaz, a gas storage facility operator, states that the Ukrainian gas market needs 11 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Macroeconomic forecasts, market trends (recovery of consumer demand, investment activity, export growth and GDP growth), the ratio of consumption and production levels confirm that in the coming years the Ukrainian market will form an annual demand of 11 billion cubic meters of gas, which can be provided, in particular, with imported resources," Pereloma wrote.

He noted that the results of the 2020/21 withdrawal season prove that foreign investors already see the Ukrainian market as attractive for doing business.

In particular, out of 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas, which non-resident companies have taken from Ukrainian underground storage facilities, 0.4 billion cubic meters of gas was re-exported to Europe, and more than 5.1 billion cubic meters of gas was cleared through customs and sold on the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrtransgaz plans to accumulate 19-20 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities (UGS) until the start of the next heating season.

Also, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the next heating season will start on time.

