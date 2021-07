USA Insists On Need For Court Sentences To Corrupt Top Officials Of Ukraine

The United States considers it necessary to bring to the court the investigations of cases against corruption suspected top officials of Ukraine and sentencing the corrupt officials.

This was announced by the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a video message recorded for the international conference on reforms in Ukraine, taking place in Vilnius, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"(It is necessary) to bring corrupt officials to justice. A number of investigations have been opened, but not a single senior official has been tried or convicted of corruption since 2014," he said.

The Secretary added that "people need to see that the system is working in order to believe in it."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Blinken named five reforms, which, in his opinion, are priorities for Ukraine at the moment.

