The natural gas cost at the Dutch gas hub TTF under the day-ahead contract reached USD 474.2 per thousand cubic meters.

That follows from results of the trading at the Powernext/EEX exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on July 3, the natural gas price started to go down and made USD 448.5 per thousand cubic meters.

On July 4, the natural gas price in Europe rose to USD 452 per thousand cubic meters, and on July 5, it grew to USD 474.2 per thousand cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, the natural gas cost at the hub reached USD 457 per thousand cubic meters.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company raised the natural gas price for the population within the framework of the Monthly tariff by 9.96% to UAH 13.13 per cubic meter for July over June.

