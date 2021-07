Russia Demanding From Other Countries Not To Take Part In Crimean Platform Initiative Of Ukraine By Means Of P

The Foreign Ministry states that Russia is demanding from other countries not take part in Ukraine's Crimean Platform initiative through pressure, threats and blackmail.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this during the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We know that Russia is blackmailing and threatening other countries, demanding not to take part in the Crimean Platform. It is extremely difficult for some under this pressure from Moscow,” he said.

The minister called the participation of foreign states in the Crimean Platform a test of who they are with in the occupation issue: the aggressor or international law.

"There is no single nation of Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians. If there is a myth about three fraternal peoples in our part of Europe, it is rather a myth about Lech, Chech and Ruse, which has been erased from history," Kuleba said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the forum, said that the main goal of the constituent summit of the Crimean Platform would be to increase international pressure on Russia to de-occupy the peninsula.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on August 23 in Kyiv, on the eve of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence on August 24.

