Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence To Pukach For Murder Of Gongadze

The Cassation Criminal Court of the Supreme Court upheld the life sentence of Oleksii Pukach, the former head of the external surveillance department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Georgy Gongadze.

Representative of Myroslava Gongadze in court, Valentyna Telichenko, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Supreme Court today dismissed Pukach's appeal against the verdict," Telichenko said.

According to her, the appeal against the verdict was considered for more than four years.

Thus, the Supreme Court finally confirmed the sentence to Pukach in the form of life imprisonment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 9, 2013, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Pukach to life imprisonment for the murder of Gongadze.

The journalist disappeared on September 16, 2000; later, his decapitated corpse was found in a forest in Kyiv region.

Later, the Court of Appeal upheld Pukach's life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Gongadze.

