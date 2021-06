UFA Executive Committee Approves Official Status Of Glory To Ukraine And Glory To Heroes Mottoes

The executive committee of the Ukrainian Football Association has approved the official status to the Glory to Ukraine! and Glory to Heroes mottoes.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the UFA, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The executive committee noted that the mottoes are unique national football code containing attributes that had united all the Ukrainians from different regions of Ukraine and different countries of the world.

The UFA noted this was a historic decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the UFA, Andrii Pavelko, has left for Rome (the Italian Republic) to hold negotiations with the UEFA regarding their demand to remove the Glory to Heroes! motto from the uniform of the Ukraine’s national football team.

