The Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Policy have launched e-sick leave.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we are launching electronic sick leave. This is the next important step towards the introduction of the paperless regime. Today, electronic sick leave is the most popular medical certificate in our country," Fedorov said.

The Vice Prime Minister highlighted the following benefits of introducing electronic sick leave:

- filling in all the necessary documents for opening an electronic sick leave will take 30 seconds - a minute;

- all information about the patient: year of birth, place of work, etc., is filled in automatically;

- the patient, if desired, can dismiss the sick leave automatically, without coming to the doctor again.

In order to receive an electronic sick leave, one needs:

- come to the doctor for examination;

- the doctor will create an electronic medical report on temporary disability in the Register;

- the patient will receive a message from E-health, from there, after a few seconds, the sick leave goes to the Pension Fund Registry;

- in the Register of the Pension Fund, an electronic certificate of incapacity for work is formed - a document on which payments are calculated;

- the patient receives a message on the phone from the Pension Fund about the opening of the sick leave.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the transitional model for the introduction of electronic sick leave will work until August 31.

