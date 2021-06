In compliance with the indicators of the Health Ministry, as of Wednesday, June 9, all regions of Ukraine corresponded to the green level of epidemical danger.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 8, the State Industrial and Environmental Safety and Emergency Commission transferred Sumy region from red to yellow zone of epidemical danger.

On June 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,385 over June 7 to 2,218,039, and the number of deaths increased by 77 over June 7 to 51,410; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 13.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 34.7%.

According to the report, as of the morning of June 9, a total of 2,218,039 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 51,410 fatal cases; 2,108,684 people had recovered.

On June 8, a total of 1,385 new disease cases were recorded, 77 people died, and 6,962 people recovered.

Therefore, as of June 8, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (1,385 vs 6,962).

As of the morning of June 9, the overall number of currently coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine was 64,907, up 2% over June 8.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (210,087), Kharkiv region (147,543), and Odesa region (139,913).

Besides, Lviv region has registered a total of 136,580 coronavirus infection cases, Dnipropetrovsk region – 134,519; Kyiv region – 126,294 cases, Zaporizhia region – 103,779, Donetsk region – 89,880, Khmelnytskyi region – 88,364, Zhytomyr region – 87,988, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 86,453, Cherkasy region – 81,132, Chernivtsi region – 79,584, Rivne region – 78,911, and Poltava region – 77,324.

A total of 77,295 cases have been registered in Poltava region, 70,742 cases – in Vinnytsia region, 69,768 cases - in Ternopil region, 69,243 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 61,852 cases – in Zakarpattia region, 61,697 cases – in Volyn region, 57,099 cases – in Chernihiv region, 35,235 – in Kherson region, 26,321 – in Luhansk region, and 20,436 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

