54.5% Of Those Polled By KIIS Against Nomination Of Zelenskyy For 2nd Presidential Term

54.5% of respondents polled by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) are against the nomination of Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a second presidential term.

This is evidenced by the results of the poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respondents were asked if they supported the decision to have Zelenskyy run for a second presidential term in 2024.

37.0% of the respondents answered in the affirmative, while 54.5% - in the negative.

2.7% of the respondents believe that it is still too long before the next election; 5.9% of the respondents found it difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted from May 27 to June 1 in all regions of Ukraine, except for the annexed Crimea and the occupied territories of Donbas, by telephone interviews among 2,000 adult respondents.

The statistical sampling error does not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% - for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% - for indicators close to 10%, 1.1% - for indicators close to 5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, 57.1% of those polled by KIIS and Sotsis were against the nomination of Zelenskyy for a second presidential term.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources