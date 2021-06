The Verkhovna Rada intends to ban the sale of medicines to children under 14.

306 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding bill No. 5122 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of the bill is to prohibit the sale of medicines by pharmacies in Ukraine to persons under the age of 14, enshrined at the legislative level.

If there is any doubt about the age of the buyer, the sale of medicines will be carried out subject to the provision of a passport or other document certifying the age of the buyer.

The main objective of the bill is the impossibility of uncontrolled consumption of medicines for purposes that differ from the direct purpose of the product.

In particular, the explanatory note indicates that in recent months a tendency of suicidal tendencies among young people has developed in Ukraine.

If earlier children used medicines unconsciously, now they understand what they are doing, and this is confirmed by the recent cases of poisoning of two schoolgirls with the drug Drotaverin in Boyarka, as well as two cases in Cherkasy region and in the city of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 2, an 11-year-old girl was poisoned by pills in Rivne.

In February, one schoolgirl died and one more was hospitalized due to poisoning with the drug Drotaverin at the lyceum in Boyarka of Kyiv region.

The National Police stated that the Ministry of Health and the State Service for Medicines should address the issue of banning the sale of the drug Drotaverin (Noshpa) to children.

