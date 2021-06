The Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky estimates the cost of future reconstruction at UAH 2.5-5 billion.

The head of the airport board of directors Denys Kostrzhevskyi announced this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The total cost of reconstruction is now very difficult to predict, because there is no project, respectively, there is nothing to count. But, according to our estimates, it can vary from UAH 2.5 billion to UAH 5 billion," he said.

At the same time, according to Kostrzhevskyi, the cost of design work will be UAH 40-50 million, for which the utility must pay itself.

All other works will be financed within the framework of the state budget.

It is expected that in 2021 a reconstruction project will be created and approved, in 2022 it is planned to carry out the work on the reconstruction of aprons and taxiways, and in 2023 - to stop the operation of the airport and reconstruct the runway.

Kostrzhevskyi clarified that most likely it will be a complete dismantling of the existing runway and the construction of a new runway with more modern characteristics in its place.

He noted that the runway, which is now in operation, was reconstructed in 2009-2010, while twice during this period the enterprise stopped for 10-11 days in order to partially change the top layer of asphalt.

Kostrzhevskyi explained that now the airport plans to include in the design solutions not asphalt concrete, but cement concrete, which has a much longer service life, which will allow the runway to be used for about 50 years.

At the moment, an order has been issued by the Kyiv City State Administration on the reconstruction of the airfield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv airport intends to suspend its operation for 8-9 months in 2023 for the construction of a new runway.

On April 8, the State Aviation Administration approved the assignment for the development of design and estimate documentation for the facility; at the moment, consultations are being held with design organizations on the timing and cost of work.

