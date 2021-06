The Ministry of Internal Affairs is initiating a bill to provide drivers with the opportunity to record traffic violations on their smartphones with the possibility of receiving 10% of the amount of the subsequently collected fine.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Heraschenko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We are developing a revolutionary bill, together with the MPs and the law enforcement committee ... If the President, the MPs will support him, then millions of drivers will be able to record violations of traffic rules. The bill will make it possible to consider filming on smartphones installed by drivers (cars, as well as buses and minibuses) as video evidence," he said.

According to him, if an intruder drives in front of the car of such a driver, then such a driver will be able to click on the phone once and the program will form a 30-second video.

Heraschenko added that it could be driving on a red light or other violations.

He said that the administrative protocol will be sent automatically to the owner of the car who violated the traffic rules.

“We want to offer such a driver 10% of the amount of the collected fine,” the deputy minister said.

According to the deputy minister, if such an initiative occurs this year, then in 2022 "millions of drivers will be able to help the police."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UAH 280 million from fines were paid for the year of operation of automatic recording of traffic violations.

