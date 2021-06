Rada Establishes Day Of Remembrance Of Children Killed As Result Of Russia's Armed Aggression Against Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has established a Day of Respect for the Memory of Children who were killed as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, which will be celebrated annually on June 4.

A total of 308 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 5343, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the Verkhovna Rada recommends the Cabinet of Ministers, local executive authorities and local self-government bodies to develop and approve plans of measures to commemorate at the state and local levels the memory of children who were killed as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

Control over the implementation of this resolution is entrusted to the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

The draft resolution states that Children's Memorial Day is established due to the fact that at least 240 children were killed in the territory of Donetsk, Luhansk and other regions since 2014 as a result of Russia's armed aggression and other actions of the aggressor country against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), by its 1982 resolution, established the International Day of Children - Innocent Victims of Aggression and decided to celebrate it on June 4 every year.

