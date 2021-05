Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 40% To 1,022, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 23.8% To 64 On May 30

On May 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,022 over May 29 to 2,202,494, and the number of deaths increased by 64 over May 29 to 50,536; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 40%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 23.8%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of the morning of May 31, a total of 2,202,494 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 50,536 fatal cases; 2,041,082 people had recovered.

On May 30, a total of 1,022 new disease cases were recorded, 64 people died, and 4,934 people recovered.

Therefore, as of May 30, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (1,022 vs 4,934).

As of the morning of May 31, the overall number of currently coronavirus-infected people in Ukraine was 110,876, down 3.5% over May 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (206,437), Kharkiv region (146,815), and Odesa region (139,511).

Besides, Lviv region has registered a total of 135,905 coronavirus infection cases, Dnipropetrovsk region – 133,514; Kyiv region – 125,176 cases, Zaporizhia region – 102,779, Donetsk region – 89,254, Khmelnytskyi region – 87,963, Zhytomyr region – 87,643, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 86,188, Cherkasy region – 80,656, Chernivtsi region – 79,246, Rivne region – 78,212, and Poltava region – 76,931.

A total of 76,910 cases have been registered in Sumy region, 70,512 cases – in Vinnytsia region, 69,463 cases - in Ternopil region, 68,604 cases - in Mykolayiv region, 61,635 cases – in Zakarpattia region, 61,286 cases – in Volyn region, 56,700 cases – in Chernihiv region, 34,781 – in Kherson region, 26,090 – in Luhansk region, and 20,283 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,703 over May 28 to 2,201,472, and the number of deaths increased by 84 over May 28 to 50,472; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 46%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 46%.

On May 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 3,306 over May 27 to 2,199,769, and the number of deaths increased by 156 over May 27 to 50,388; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 6.6%, and the number of new lethal cases remained at the level of 12%.

