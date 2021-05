Ukrtatnafta Can Cover Possible Gasoline Shortage Due To Supplies Termination From Belarus

The Ukrtatnafta company (Kremenchug oil refinery, Poltava region) can cover a possible shortage of gasoline due to the termination of supplies from Belarus.

Ukrtatnafta has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In response to information about the termination of supplies of Belarusian gasoline to Ukraine, Ukrtatnafta declares that it can fully cover the shortage of Belarusian gasoline on the domestic market,” it was said.

It is noted that taking into account the possibility of increasing processing by Ukrtatnafta almost twofold, there will be no shortage of gasoline on the market.

Besides, the increase in gasoline production in Ukraine will lead to a corresponding increase in the production of diesel fuel and liquefied gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Serhii Kuiun, director of the A-95 Consulting Group, said that Belarus had suspended the supply of A-95 gasoline to Ukraine.

The commercial director of the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas production company, Serhii Fedorenko, predicts a shortage of A-95 gasoline of 50,000-60,000 tons in June due to the cessation of supplies from Belarus.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources