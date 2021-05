The State Fiscal Service (SFS) has no claims against the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

The head of the SFS, Vadym Melnyk, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for Klitschko, there are no claims on criminal proceedings against the mayor of Kyiv for today. If they are really established, then it will take place in an open mode, discussed and analyzed as part of investigative actions. Perhaps these are some organizational issues or actions like head, but it will be in the future. But at the moment there are no claims," Melnyk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 11-12, law enforcers carried out searches in the Kyivzelenbud utility association, the Spetszhytlofond utility enterprise, as well as in the premises of the Kyivavtodor utility corporation, the Kyiv Institute of Land Relations, Kyivmisksvitlo, the departments of land resources and social policy.

