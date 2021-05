One of possible reasons for the attack on Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko is his potentially high result at the presidential election in 2024.

That follows from an article published by the Ukrainska Pravda online media.

Its journalists have explained why the Presidential Office is so much concerned over the Klitschko’s activity.

"It’s clear that currently the Kyiv city mayor is not and cannot be a presidential race competitor. However, it would be unfounded to rule out that the status quo does not change during Zelenskyy’s running for the second term in 2024. So far, most of the polls have not included Klitschko as a possible candidate. However, he has always been leading in the so-called trust ratings, sometimes even overrunning Zelenskyy," reads the article.

At the same time, according to media reports, Klitschko himself is not preparing for the upcoming presidential election.

"…taking into account the fact that we are not tasked to prepare for the presidential election. Vitali has not ordered it and there is no decision within the team," say journalists quoting one of Klitschko's fellow team members.

According to the article, another reason to conduct attacks on Klitschko is his independence.

"Vitali Klitschko could have avoided all the problems if he had managed to align with the current power system. In particular, the desire of the Kyiv city mayor to be independent is actually the very reason for his May trouble," says the author.

Besides, the Presidential Office was disappointed with the Klitschko’s meeting with high-ranking officials from abroad.

"Besides, Klitschko was exactly the person, who had two meetings with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland during their busy visit to Ukraine. According to some sources in the Kyiv City Council, that fact was the reason for considerable concern at the Presidential Office," says the article.

As was reported earlier, Vitali Klitschko commented on the searches at the Kyiv city authorities offices saying it was a precedent even for Yanukovych’s worst times.

