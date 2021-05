A policeman contacts with the commanding center during a night patrol in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Photo by Xinhua/Xu Chang.

China's Ministry of Public Security has vowed to intensify crackdown on the spread of pornographic content online, especially crimes related to child pornography, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Public security authorities nationwide will continue to fight against the distribution of pornography through short video, livestreaming, social media and online gaming platforms, the ministry told a press conference in Beijing.

According to the ministry, Chinese police have apprehended more than 700 suspects in over 600 cases involving pornography and publication of such illegal contents since the start of the year.

