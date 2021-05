Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has signed a suspicion of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in Crimea to Members of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from an informed source who commented on Venediktova's post on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I inform the society that today I put my signature on reports of suspicion to two Members of the Ukrainian Parliament - M. and K. My colleagues from law enforcement agencies and I conducted a lot of investigative actions, received many expert opinions, and questioned valuable witnesses during the pre-trial investigation,"- wrote Venediktova on Facebook.

The Prosecutor General did not specify the names of the MPs, but an informed source confirmed to Ukrainian News Agency that the matter concerns Medvedchuk and Kozak.

Venediktova noted that the work was carried out efficiently, they did everything possible to "keep the information in a vacuum."

Based on the results of studying the collected materials of the case, she came to the conclusion that it was necessary to take responsibility to inform these parliamentarians about the suspicion.

Venediktova believes that the investigation and prosecutors today received sufficient grounds to change their status from witnesses to suspects.

"So, MPs M. and K. are suspected of high treason and attempted plunder of national resources in the Ukrainian Crimea. According to the results of the searches, the whereabouts of MP M. have not been established, and therefore the SSU is taking appropriate measures to establish him and hand him a request for detention,” she wrote.

As a conclusion, the Prosecutor General wrote that: Crimea cannot be considered a part of another state; it is impossible to facilitate and directly participate in the transfer of valuable documents related to the Ukrainian subsoil, the monetary equivalent of the resources of which is UAH 38 billion; you cannot become the legal successor of Ukrainian property, which rightfully belongs to the citizens of Ukraine; on cannot disclose information containing state secrets; one cannot create an army of information "clowns" and lead them in his own anti-Ukrainian interests.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case on the suspicion of Medvedchuk and Kozak of high treason.

The Office of Prosecutor General announces that it is investigating several cases in which Medvedchuk is involved.

On February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the NSDC decision on sanctions against MP Kozak and the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels, providing for the cancellation of their licenses.

Zelenskyy also put into effect the NSDC's decision to impose sanctions against Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko.

According to NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danylov, sanctions were imposed for the financing of terrorism.

Danylov also said that diesel fuel, which is produced by the oil refinery owned by Medvedchuk and Marchenko, is fueled by Russian tanks in the occupied territory of the Donbas.

