Number Of Restaurants And Cafes In Ukraine Down 21% To 14,700 In 2020 - Colliers Ukraine

In 2020, the number of restaurants and cafes in Ukraine decreased by 21% or 3,900 establishments to 14,700.

Ihor Zabolotskyi, an expert of the Colliers Ukraine consulting company in the segment of retail real estate, has said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"In 2020, the number of restaurants and cafes in Ukraine decreased by almost 4,000 establishments. At the beginning of 2021, there were 14,700 restaurants, cafes and bars, compared to the beginning of 2020, when there were 18,600 establishments in Ukraine," said Zabolotskyi.

At that, according to Zabolotskyi, no loud exits from the market were observed in the retail real estate market during the quarantine period.

"The only examples were Billa and Furshet supermarket chains. But the operators' departures are not related to the spread of the pandemic and quarantine restrictions. At the end of 2020, it became known that the NOVUS food retailer had acquired Billa shopping facilities, and in early 2021, the takeover of the Furshet supermarket chain by the Silpo food retailer,” noted Zabolotskyi.

During the quarantine period, retailers reduced their locations, most often the least profitable or unprofitable stores, but did not leave the market.

At that, international retailers operating in Ukraine noted an increase in sales at the time of the lifting of quarantine restrictions in 2020 in comparison with other European countries.

"For example, according to the annual report of the H&M Group, sales in 2020 increased by 5% compared to 2019 and amounted to more than EUR 22.3 million, while in most European countries the decline in sales was 10-20%," noted Zabolotskyi.

He also said that, according to forecasts by Colliers Ukraine, as a result of the current quarantine and the emerging deferred demand, the turnover indicators, both international and local, of fashion retailers in the first weeks after the quarantine will be quite high, which adds optimism regarding the pace of market recovery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Colliers International announced that 155,000 square meters of office real estate in Kyiv were commissioned in 2020.

Colliers International is an international consulting company providing services in the field of commercial real estate in 61 countries of the world.

The company provides consulting services for the rental and sale of office, retail and warehouse premises, in the field of hotel real estate, services for the assessment and management of real estate, analyzes investment projects.

