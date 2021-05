China's CRRC has unveiled a Sanxingdui-themed self-driving train in Chengdu in the southwestern Sichuan Province, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The train features designs of cultural relics from the Sanxingrui Ruins in Sichuan.

The train runs between Chengdu's downtown and its satellite cities.It has a max speed of 160 km/h.

The train can start, stop and return to the garage on its own.

Sanxingdui is known as "one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of the 20th century."

The ruins are believed to be the remnants of Shu Kingdom, which lasted more than 2,000 years and dates back at least 4,800 years.

Video produced by Xinhua Global Service.

