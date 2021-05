Zelenskyy And U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken To Meet In Kyiv On May 6

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv on May 6.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the head of state.

"On May 6, a meeting will take place between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Venue: Office of the President of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Earlier, the U.S. Department of State announced that during his visit to Ukraine, Blinken will meet with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, a number of other officials and representatives of Ukrainian civil society.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, Kuleba met with Blinken in Brussels (Belgium) on the sidelines of the Ukraine-NATO commission meeting initiated by the Ukrainian side due to the aggravation of the situation in Donbas and the accumulation of Russian troops on the border.

