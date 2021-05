A fugitive suspected of abusing power and taking bribes has returned to China to turn himself in and returned illicit gains, an official source said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Xian Guoliang, former deputy chief of a county-level district committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Jiangmen City, south China's Guangdong Province, fled abroad in April, 2016, according to an office dealing with fugitive repatriation and asset recovery under the central anti-corruption coordination group.

"In June, 2016, prosecutors opened an investigation into his case, and in May 2019, he was placed on the Interpol Red Notice", – the office said.

"Xian's surrender marks the latest progress in China's persistent efforts to hunt down those suspected of duty-related malfeasance", – said the office, vowing "to step up international cooperation in this field and keep up the pressure on fugitive suspects".

