Former general manager of state-owned power firm stands trial for corruption

Yun Gongmin, former general manager of China Huadian Corporation Ltd., was charged with accepting bribes and stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Changchun City in northeast China's Jilin Province, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

Yun was accused of abusing the various positions he held from 1992 to August 2016 to seek benefits for others in areas including business operations, project contracting and career promotions.

In return, he accepted money and gifts worth more than 468.66 million yuan (about $72.42 million) in total, according to prosecutors.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that was in turn examined by the defendant and his lawyers. Each side gave its own complete account of events.

In his final statement, Yun pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by legislators, political advisors, the press and members of the public.

Yun's sentence will be announced at a later date.

