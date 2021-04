Number Of Armed Provocations From Donetsk And Horlivka Up Sharply In Recent Weeks – Ukraine’s JCCC Representat

The number of armed provocations from Donetsk and Horlivka (Donetsk region) has increased sharply in recent weeks and the caliber of weapons from which militants are shelling Ukrainian positions is also increasing.

Ukraine’s representatives in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to the ceasefire regime and the stabilization of the situation in the Donbas (JCCC) announced this in a statement on the website of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian-controlled occupation forces in the ORDLO (the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions) continues to escalate the already tense situation around the separation line. The number of armed provocations from the outskirts of Donetsk and Horlivka has increased sharply in recent weeks," the statement said.

According to the statement, the caliber of the weapons prohibited by the "Minsk agreements," which the militants are using in almost every shelling incident, is increasing proportionally.

According to the statement, Ukraine’s representatives in the JCCC categorically deny the militants’ accusations that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the village of Shakhty 6.7 near Horlivka with 152-mm artillery.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are strictly adhering to the ceasefire regime, and the corresponding equipment and weapons are located in the storage areas along the disengagement lines in accordance with the "Minsk agreements," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops stepped the recruitment of the population in the ORDLO for military service on April 20.

