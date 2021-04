U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken And NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Discuss Support For Ukraine In Context

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg discussed the need to continue supporting Ukraine as Russia builds-up military power in Crimea and on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the U.S. Department of State.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken met today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Belgium. They discussed the urgent need for Russia to end its aggressive military build-up along Ukraine's borders and in occupied Crimea. The Secretary of State and Secretary General agreed on the need for NATO to continue to provide support to Ukraine," the statement reads.

Before the meeting, Stoltenberg expressed concern about the actions of the Russian Federation.

"Russia must stop this military build-up, stop provocations and escalations," he said.

Blinken called the concentration of Russian forces the largest since 2014.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, an extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission, initiated by the Ukrainian side, was held to discuss Russia's escalation of the security situation.

At a joint briefing with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Stoltenberg called the current build-up of Russia's military presence on the border with Ukraine the most massive since the annexation of Crimea and called on the Russian Federation to immediately stop it.

In Brussels, Kuleba also held the first meeting with Blinken, where the parties discussed practical steps to contain Russia from further escalation on the border with Ukraine.

After that, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressed concern about the situation on the border with Ukraine, urged to reduce tension and offered to meet.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources