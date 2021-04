Presidential Office Promises Reception Of Vaccines And Growth In Number Of Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In A

The Office of the President promises that new batches of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Ukraine in April and the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 will increase.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the head of state.

"The supply of vaccines and the number of vaccinated persons will increase this month. This was discussed at a conference call to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, which was chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the statement reads.

In particular, the Ministry of Health recalled that the first batch of vaccines under the COVAX program is expected to arrive in the middle of the month, and a new batch of the Chinese drug Sinovac is expected to arrive.

In pursuance of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Health is developing an updated vaccination plan.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a slowdown in the growth rate of the number of patients.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the need to provide financial assistance to businesses affected by the lockdown as soon as possible.

Shmyhal informed that the government plans to adopt all the necessary documents at the next meeting in order to start registration in the Diia application next week for payment of UAH 8,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, Zelenskyy put into effect the NSDC's decision to create a national coronavirus vaccination plan, according to which the majority of the adult population must be vaccinated by the end of 2021.

