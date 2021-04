Russian TV Channel STS, Showing TV Series Of Kvartal 95, Has Been Under Ukrainian Sanctions Since May 2020

The Russian TV channel STS, showing the TV series Papik of the Kvartal 95 studio, has been under Ukrainian sanctions since May 2020.

This is stated in the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of May 14, 2020, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the document says that in relation to the STS Media limited liability company blocking of assets is applied; restriction of trade operations in terms of the prohibition of export-import operations, processing operations with resident enterprises.

And also the prevention of the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine is applied; suspension of performance of economic and financial obligations; cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits, the receipt (availability) of which is a condition for the implementation of a certain type of activity; prohibition of using the radio frequency resource of Ukraine.

Besides, the termination of cultural exchanges, scientific cooperation, educational and sports contacts, entertainment programs with foreign states and foreign legal entities is introduced; cancellation of official visits, meetings, negotiations on the conclusion of contracts or agreements.

It is also noted that the sanctions will be in effect until 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian TV channel STS will air the second season of the Ukrainian television series Papik from April 5.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared UAH 4.4 million of royalties from Kvartal 95 for 2020.

