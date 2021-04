Special Passes For Travel In Public Transport In Kyiv Can Be Used By Medical Workers, Rescuers, Workers Of Soc

Special passes for travel in public transport in Kyiv can be used by medical workers, rescuers, workers in the social sphere, transport, trade, utilities and military.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From April 5, you can use public transport only if you have a special pass. I emphasize that a special pass is not a travel ticket. You need to pay for travel. You must have a special pass and an identity document with you. Let me remind you that such passes will be received primarily by employees of critical infrastructure of the city. These are medical workers, rescuers, workers in the social sphere, transport, trade, utilities and military," Klitschko said.

He noted that in total there will be about 400,000 such passes.

"We will not reduce the number of rolling stock of aboveground public transport and its routes. Because our main task is to ensure the movement of people around the city, on whom the capital depends," added the mayor.

He noted that 1,130 units of aboveground public transport run on the routes of the capital.

They work with filling - 50% of the technical characteristics of the vehicle.

"During the restriction period, the subway will also work according to the usual schedule. That is, stations will be opened and closed at the same time, as always.

The number of trains on the lines will not be reduced. Travel in the subway will also be only with special passes," Klitschko said.

The Department of Transport Infrastructure carries out the general distribution of special passes among: central executive authorities, state enterprises and services, business entities operating in the field of road transport and others; structural divisions of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration, including for further distribution.

Thus, the Department of Municipal Security issues special passes to enterprises, institutions, organizations, regardless of their form of ownership, whose sphere of activity concerns the protection of law and order and security, the judicial branch of government, divisions of the Armed Forces, prosecutors, divisions of the State Emergency Service.

The Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development issues special passes to enterprises, institutions, organizations, regardless of their form of ownership, whose field of activity concerns the economy, finance, telecommunications and communications, banking, production and sale of food products, publishing houses, catering establishments, delivery services, as well as other industry enterprises.

The Department of Housing and Utility Infrastructure issues special passes to enterprises whose field of activity concerns the provision of funeral services, the processing of household waste, the maintenance of the housing stock, the provision of services in the housing and utility sector, and the like.

The Department of Culture will issue special passes to enterprises, institutions, organizations, regardless of their form of ownership, whose activities relate to the cultural, artistic and religious sphere.

District state administrations - to organizations of critical infrastructure, regardless of the form of ownership of district significance, as well as health care institutions, including hospitals, pharmacies, pharmaceutical enterprises.

The Department of Information Support and Access to Public Information issues special passes to the media.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv decided to introduce travel in public transport with special passes and completely close schools and kindergartens from April 5 to April 16.

